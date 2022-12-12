Police have shot dead two armed robbers and arrested one in connection with the robbery attack at Caprice in Accra on Friday 9th December, 2022 where a female victim was attacked, shot and robbed.

Sustained police intelligence operations since 9th December 2022, took the fight to the robbery gang at their hideout (location withheld).

The robbers engaged the police in a shoot out and in the process two were shot dead and one was arrested.

One police officer sustained gunshot injury to his thigh and is receiving medical attention.

The police intelligence operations will continue to get the rest of the gang members arrested and “we wish to assure the public that we will surely get them.”

The shooting incident happened at Gomoa Buduburam lorry station in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The motorbikes belonging to the robbers have been confiscated by the Anti-Robbery Squad.