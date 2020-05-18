As the fight against coronavirus intensifies, many people and groups are coming up with innovations to support Ghana.

One of such groups is Apinko 1 Engineering whose Chief Executive Officer, Kwame Ofosu Mensah, has donated a locally manufactured Apinko basin for hand washing worth GH¢1,200.00.

The hand washing equipment that needs no hand touch before operating, according to Mr Mensah, is to help maximise the personal protection of the Trustees.

The Chairperson for the COVID-19 Trustees Justice, Sophia Abena Akuffo, expressed gratitude for the gesture stressing that it has always been a concern for them using the type that one has to open and close by the hand.

She hinted that the Secretariat will further engage Apinko 1 Engineering to see how best the Trust Fund can make use of such innovation.

The following companies also came to make donations to support the Fund:

Mfantsipim Old Boys Association, led by the Tresurer Captain Paul Forjoe,

(GH¢ 200,000).

2. SUCRYZA Distributors Limited( Distributors of Rice and Sugar) led by Chief Executive Officer, Nabin C. Pandey

(GHc 100,000)

3. Head of the Civil Service and Chief Directors of the Ghana Civil Service

(GHc 52,000)

Justice (Rtd) Sophia Akuffo who received the presentations, thanked all the donors and gave the assurance that the funds will be used judiciously.