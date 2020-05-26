Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has dismissed reports which seek to suggest some two Members of Parliament (MPs) and 13 parliamentary staff have tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

According to him, the reports are mere speculations, adding the public should disregard the reports.

This comes after the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye, directed that all members and staff of the House be tested for the virus when the House resumed sitting on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, Mr Mensah-Bonsu explained the House agreed on treating test results with confidentiality and that still holds.

ALSO READ:

“A media house has set Ghana on fire with this story. I can indicate that what we agreed to do was that anybody who tests positive, the information will not be transmitted to us.

“It will remain between the person and the people who did the test. Some confidentiality is required in these matters and we need to be circumspect,” he said.

Meanwhile, Head of Parliament’s Clinic, Dr Prince Pambo added the results of positive cases are given to the individuals involved and not to parliament as an institution.