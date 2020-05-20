Members of Parliament (MP) and all staff of the House have undergone a mandatory testing for coronavirus.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye, directed that all members and staff of the House be tested for the virus when the House resumed sitting on Tuesday.

The move is to ensure that all MPs and staff of Parliament are protected while they undertake their duties.

Photojournalist, Samuel Moore, was in Parliament to capture the scene. The exercise was carried out on Wednesday.