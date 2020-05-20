The Electoral Commission (EC) has outlined safety protocols for the compilation of a new voters register ahead of the December general elections.

This is to ensure citizens are protected from a possible infection of Covid-19, Communications Officer of the EC, Sylvia Annor has said.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mrs Annor said the EC was waiting for Parliament to pass the C.I. to announce a date for the registration.

She said her outfit will, among other things, ensure only 25 people including registration officers will be at each registration centre.

People will also be required to wear nose masks, wash their hands, have their temperatures checked and be at least one meter apart from each other to ensure social distancing at the the centres, she added.

“We are going to be strict on these measures to protect the citizenry,” the EC Communications Officer stressed.

She maintained that the argument about time is not an issue because the EC was still within its set timelines.

Madam Annor reiterated the EC’s long-held argument that the current register was bloated and not fit for purpose.