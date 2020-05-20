The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned in no uncertain terms the arrest and questioning of Major Boakye Gyan after he allegedly said there could be civil unrest should the Electoral Commission (EC) continue with the impending voter register compilation.

According to the NDC, his arrest constitutes an attempt to intimidate those in opposition while curtailing freedom of expression.

“The arrest and interrogation of Major Boakye Gyan, a dedicated ex-service man in his home for comments he had every right to make is a major setback for all the progress we have made to promote Freedom of Speech and Expression.

“No wonder Ghana continues to perform abysmally in press freedom and freedom of expression ratings.”

The NDC said the comments made by the ex-serviceman were only a caution to the government about “its actions and inaction that could plunge this otherwise peaceful country into chaos.”

They described his arrest as unconstitutional and a political persecution.

In the statement, signed by the NDC National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, the NDC expressed its displeasure with the singling out of the ex-serviceman for his comments despite “more damning comments” being made by New Patriotic Party stalwarts.

“The Youth Wing of the NDC agrees with the position of Major Boakye Gyan. Our nation is on the brink of civil unrest. We believe the posture of the EC is detrimental to the cause of our nation. The entire nation is sitting on a time bomb, ready to explode if we allow this failed President to remote control the EC into doing his inordinate desires,” he said.