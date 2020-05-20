Veteran Ghanaian journalist, Osei Owusu Bempah, disagrees with those who argue for the resumption of football activities amid coronavirus outbreak.

Following the directives by President Nana Akufo Addo, football has been put on hold.

And after the Bundesliga returned last week, calls have been made for the country’s topflight to return.

But Mr Bempah says with the situation in Ghana, there is no need to resume football.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) should make use of experts,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I don’t think we are ready for the return of football, per what I’m seeing. Even the likes of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak who are the biggest clubs in the country are even struggling in this era.

“Let’s not hasten in our decision making, football can wait,” he added.

The GFA will make a final decision on the future of football in June 30.