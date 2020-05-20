Former Health Minister, Joseph Yieleh Chireh, is kicking against proposals for the reopening of churches and schools as the country continues to record more Covid-19 cases.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West, who was contributing to a statement on the Floor by Nsawam-Adoagyiri Member of Parliament, Frank Annor Dompreh, on the need for an African solution to fight the virus, said the government should not be pressurised to lift current restrictions put in place to prevent a spread of the virus.

“My position on this matter is very clear. We have to hasten slowly because even in France where schools were opened, they had to close it again. This means that with this disease we have to find a good way to manage it. Societies are still struggling to find the true nature of this virus,” he said.

ALSO READ:

He used the opportunity to urge the government to up its game to prevent widespread of the virus and stop giving false hopes to Ghanaians.

“Today, MPs had their samples taken and we are waiting for the results. If about 20 people test positive, where will they be kept? So I plead that more importantly, the government will take more steps to address this. They should not be pretending as if the pandemic is over,” he said.

Presenting his statement on the Floor, Mr Dompreh called on governments in Africa to resource their indigenous companies to find a cure to the virus.

He also commended the government for allocating 600 million as soft loans to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in the country.

Contributing to the debate, MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the Covid-19 fight had gone beyond health crisis to national security and economic crisis.

Mr Ablakwa also commended the government for accepting the herbal medicine alleged to be a vaccine from Madagascar and charged the Food and Drugs Authority to expedite its efficacy test for treatment in Ghana.