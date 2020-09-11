The Paramount Chief of the Techiman Traditional Council, Nana Oseadeɛyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, has called on residents of the newly created Bono East Region to be thankful to President Nana Akufo-Addo by renewing his mandate at the December polls.

Speaking at a ceremony when the President paid a courtesy call on him as part of his two-day working visit to the region, the chief said the President’s initiative to divide the Brong Ahafo region into three showed that he is a listening leader.

“When I sent a delegation to you in Accra to tell you about our situation, you listened to us and true to your word you made us a region on our own,” he said.

He then called on the people and the local government to have a team spirit to support President Akufo-Addo’s initiatives to bring growth to the area.

Although Nana Ameyaw IV acknowledged the developmental projects implemented by the Akufo-Addo government, he also appealed for more infrastructural development to the area.

He also raised concerns about the alarming rate of crime in the region and called on the government to intervene.

Reacting to the opposition National Democratic Congress’ campaign promise to legalise ‘okada’ businesses in Ghana, the chief said it is against the traditional laws of the area, adding that “we wait to see who will legalise it.”

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, promised Nana Ameyaw IV and the people of Bono East of more developmental projects in his second term.