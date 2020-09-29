The ruling New Patriotic Party government is constructing a state-of-the-art multi-purpose sports complex at New Edubiase. This is according to Isaac Asiamah, the Sports Minister.

The party has been accused of neglecting the New Edubiase Stadium which started under former President John Dramani Mahama’s administration in the capital of Adansi South, a district in the Ashanti region.

But explaining the issues, Mr Asiamah, in an interview with Adom TV on the Fire for Fire programme said the government had to engage in remodelling and redesigning of the original plan which was publicised by the erstwhile Mahama government.

“The previous design and look were not useful for purpose. So when we took over we had to remodel and redesign the New Edubiase stadium to become fit for purpose.

“All the measurements and size of the initial plan by the previous government were wrong and were not fit for purpose.

“Interestingly, while Nii Lante Vanderpuije was out there granting interview about the state of the Edubiase stadium, contractors were on-site working on our design and remodelled plans,” the Minister added.