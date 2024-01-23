A 29-year-old man identified as Efo Yao has been found dead in a cocoa farm near New Edubiase in the Adansi South District of Ashanti.

The circumstances surrounding his death is pointing to a possible case of suicide.

Assembly member for the Amudriese Electoral area, Alex Addea Boateng confirmed the unfortunate incident to Adom News.

He said the deceased who is unemployed had lost GH¢1500 meant for safekeeping and that might have contributed to the decision to take his own life.

The Assemblyman said they found the body hanging in the farm and they informed the police who came for the body.

Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the New Edubiase government hospital morgue for preservation.