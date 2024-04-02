Former President John Dramani has promised to split the Youth and Sports Ministry, if re-elected in to office in the December polls.

Currently, the Ministry is a twin entity made up of Sports and Youth, with the National Sports Authority and the National Youth Authorities, as their main agencies.

However, the Ministry’s resources are largely swallowed by the salaries and compensations of the Sports Ministry.

Speaking at the outdooring of his party’s young wing, the NDC flagbearer said something had to change in the way the Ministry was being run.

‘‘We are going to separate Youth and Sports. Over the years what we do is that, the concentration is on sports and even on sports, the concentration is on Black Stars at the expense of any other sports events.’’

‘‘So I am going to set up a service for Youth Development.

Last month, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif informed Parliament that Ghana spent in excess of $3 million in 10 days at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

That amount was a little over Ghana’s budget for Sports in 2023; $29,878,677.23.

Former president John Mahama is seekign re-election on the ticket of the NDC for the December 2024 elections.

READ ALSO: