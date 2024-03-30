The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has revealed plans to overhaul the Youth and Sports Ministry to better cater to the needs of Ghana’s youth.

Addressing attendees at the launch of the NDC’s National Youth Wing Secretariat and Campaign on Friday, March 29, 2024, Mahama underscored the need for a more holistic approach to youth advancement.

The revamped Ministry, he outlined, will prioritize youth welfare across all sectors of the economy and endeavor to integrate youth concerns throughout various industries.

Mahama articulated that this initiative aims to rectify the current emphasis solely on sports, particularly football, which has overshadowed other sporting disciplines and avenues for youth progress.

His vision for the restructured Ministry encompasses establishing a Youth Development Service aimed at generating employment opportunities for young individuals and bolstering his 24-hour economy agenda.

Moreover, Mahama emphasized that the 24-hour economy initiative is geared towards fostering economic expansion and generating employment opportunities round the clock, thereby stressing the significance of youth engagement and empowerment in Ghana’s developmental endeavors.

He said, “We are going to separate Youth and Sports because it’s a youth and sports ministry but over the years, what we do is that the concentration is on sports and even on sports, the concentration is on Black Stars at the expense of any other sports. So I’m going to set up a service for Youth development. It will focus primarily on Youth status in all sectors of the economy.”

“It will focus on mainstreaming youth interest in all sectors of the economy. And most of all, we will concentrate on bringing on strategies that will create jobs for young people and this Ministry will support the 24-hour economy.”

