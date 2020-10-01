The Black Queens of Ghana are demanding for their unpaid bonuses to the tune of $12000 from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Th players are owed since 2015 after participating in the All Africa Games in Congo.

The Queens beat their Camerounian counterparts 1-0 in Brazzaville to win gold at the pan-African games in 2015, but the Ministry of Youth and Sports has since reneged on its promise.

Ahead of the 2018 Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off on Saturday in Accra, the national team officials are calling for a quick resolution of the bonus issue to raise the players’ spirits for the tournament.

READ ALSO

Nana Ama Asantewaa, a member of the Black Queens bemoaned the neglect by the Ministry.

She said they intend to stage a demonstration to express their displeasure.

Ama Asantewaa added that, the players were increasingly getting disillusioned by the development and, therefore, appealed to the ministry to resolve.