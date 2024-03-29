Actor and politician, John Dumelo has demonstrated his commitment to supporting University of Ghana students in achieving academic success by organizing a complimentary tutorial session on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

In a social media post, he underscored the significance of the tutorial session on Academic Writing and Critical Thinking to aid students in preparing for their upcoming semester exams.

Mr. Dumelo encouraged the students to focus on their studies and shared images the productive session online.

Dumelo’s caption read: “Yesterday, in preparation for their exams next week, we conducted tutorials on Academic Writing and Critical Thinking for select University of Ghana first-year students.”

“We wish them all the best in their exams. #idey4u #AyawasoWest”

Below is the post

