The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has said he has successfully fulfilled all his pledges, showcasing his aptitude to lead the nation in the imminent December general elections.

According to him, more than 30 initiatives he committed to have been effectively executed.

In his address to traders in Sunyani, Bono Region, Dr. Bawumia urged Ghanaians to be wary of former President, John Dramani Mahama in the forthcoming elections.

Reflecting on his accomplishments, Dr. Bawumia underscores his unwavering dedication to honouring his commitments, juxtaposing his achievements with Mahama’s presidency.

He cited achievements such as the seamless implementation of the Ghana Card initiative and the distribution of the card to newborns as proof of his administration’s steadfastness in fulfilling promises.

“I have not held the presidency. I serve as the vice president. Yet, I have delivered. My opponent has previously served as President yet I have upheld my promises. When I pledged the rollout of the Ghana Card, we delivered; when I promised that newborns would receive the Ghana Card at birth, it was fulfilled” Dr. Bawumia stated.

