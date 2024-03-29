Dreams Football Club head coach, Karim Zito is confident of victory against Stade Malien in Bamako in the quarterfinal of the CAF Confederation Cup.

With the first leg scheduled for Sunday, March 31, in Bamako, Zito has outlined his team’s approach to the crucial encounter.

Expressing confidence, Zito outlined two primary objectives for his side. “We are going there with two objectives,” he affirmed.

“First, we are going in to win; if not, the best result is to come out with a draw. These are the strategies we are going to map out when we go there. That is my expectation.”

Reflecting on previous tactics, Zito drew parallels to their recent match against Medeama, where adaptability was key.

“I tried to use the same tactics against Medeama when I played them last Sunday. I went in [with the idea to win] and later I decided to draw the game then we had our draw which is our second option.”

However, Zito reiterated the team’s ultimate goal, emphasizing their ambition to secure a spot in the semifinals. “At the end of the day, our expectation is to qualify for the semifinals and nothing aside from that,” he emphasized.