Government will honour the eight juvenile footballers, who died in a gory accident at Offinso with an ultra-modern sports stadium in the town.

This was revealed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah at the funeral of four of the boys on Thursday, October 1,2020 when he led the government’s delegation to the funeral at Offinso, Ashanti Region.

Mr Asiamah sympathised with the families of the victims and assured them of government’s continuous support.

“The President of Ghana has sent me to tell you that, we will build an ultra-modern sports stadium in Offinso to honor the boys and we will dedicate one room in the stadium where pictures of the victims will be put there. We want to remember them forever. We think this is the right thing to do for them. We think it is the perfect gift to remember them with” he said.

Mr. Asiamah also revealed that, government has set up a ¢100,000 trust fund for the victims.

The eight footballers died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, after their team, African Vision Academy, was involved in a road accident.

The bus carrying the players and officials of the cots club landed in a river while they were travelling back to Offinso after a registration exercise at Afrancho in Kumasi.