The Western North Region has recorded six new Covid-19 cases after all the 638 confirmed cases in the region had fully recovered and discharged.

In a Regional Health Emergency Management Committee (RHEMC) report dated October 01, 2020 and signed by Regional Health Director, Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the Region now has 644 confirmed cases with 636 recovered and discharged.

The Region recorded two Covid-19 deaths.

According to the report, Bia West District and Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal have two cases each of the active cases while Akontombra and Suaman districts recorded one active case each.

The statement called on residents to strictly observe social and physical distancing, enforce Covid-19 police rules, frequently use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and wear nose masks, “since Covid-19 may be closer than they think”.