American rapper Nicki Minaj has given birth to her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Just prior to giving birth, Minaj posed for famed photographer David LaChapelle and bared her baby bump for an ethereal photo shoot.

Minaj announced she was pregnant on July 20 with an Instagram picture of herself cradling her bare baby bump. “Preggers,” she captioned the photo.

David LaChapelle

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” she wrote alongside another photo. “Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes?.”

Minaj and Petty tied the knot last October. In June, she talked about their marriage during her appearance on Lil Wayne’s Apple Music series, Young Money Radio.

“I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is,” she said.

“Even if you’re not married, when you have someone that feels like your soul mate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world.”

When ET spoke with Minaj back in October at the launch party for her Fendi capsule collection, Fendi Prints On, she already talked about having children with Petty.

“We practice all the time, like, you know, three times a night,” she quipped.