A judge has granted permission for Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, to attend their child’s birth after he submitted a request to alter his pretrial release conditions.

Petty is currently awaiting trial after being arrested in March for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to California to be with the rapper.

Recall, Kenneth was required to register as a sex offender in California because he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995.

But he will now be able to travel with Minaj, 37, ‘periodically on business trips as her manager,’ which will ensure he is present when she goes into labor, according to TMZ.

Other pretrial conditions will stay in place, meaning Petty cannot use illicit substances and he will continue to wear an ankle monitor, the publication reported.

The couple who both got married in 2019, announced that they were expecting their first child together via Instagram earlier this month.