Former Ghana coach, James Kwesi Appiah, has reiterated that he has lost interest in football and is now focusing his attention on other ventures.

The 61-year-old parted ways with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on December 2019 after the expiration of his two-year contract.

In an interview with Kumasi based Wontumi TV, the former Al Khartoum manager said his concentration is on other things.

“Now, I am not interested in football, my concentration is on other things”, he said.

“Although I don’t know what will happen in the future I don’t want to know anything about football for now,” he added.

READ ALSO

The Kotoko legend has, however, been linked to the Sudanese national team coaching job.

A month back, coach Appiah was engaged in a tussle with the GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports over his unpaid salaries and bonuses amounting to about 185,000 dollars.

Coach Appiah, who had two stints with the Black Stars; the first between 2012 and 2014 and the latest 2017 to 2019 made known his displeasure at the way the GFA handled his salary issue last month.

He guided the Black Stars to a fourth-place finish at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa and a group stage exit at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.