The Board and Management of the KGL Group responded to a call on Corporate Ghana by President Nana Akufo-Addo to lend support to the country’s sports development.

This is part of its corporate social responsibility to improving its consumer connection and supporting socially relevant causes.

The sponsorship package from the KGL Group forms part of a larger effort led by government geared towards raising over $25million in financial support across the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Corporate bodies, towards sports development.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Unit of the KGL Group’s said the group contribution was proposed along with commitments from other corporate bodies.

They included Coca Cola Bottling Company, Akosombo Textiles, Toyota Ghana, Ghana COCOBOD, Universal Motors, Zondac Technologies Ghana, MacDan Group among others at a recent breakfast meeting held with President Akufo-Addo.

The statement said the funds supported by the KGL Group and other corporate institutions will be focused on supporting the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and GFA’s efforts in preparing the National Football Team (Ghana Black Stars) to partake in the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2022 Federation International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup Campaigns.

It said KGL Technology Limited, an operational arm of the KGL Group, is a full-fledged digital services provider operating *959# online lottery under the mandate of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) as its legally licensed online lotto marketing company.

The statement said KGL Technology Limited has been at the forefront in helping the government to successfully implement the digitalization programme at the NLA to generate revenue for national development.

According to the Board Chairman of the KGL Group, “KGL’s social accountability goes beyond just giving back to society or charity, but encompasses the complete integration of KGL’s business divisions to check the impact of our operations across all aspects of society, including economic, social, and environmental,” it added.

The statement further reiterated the KGL Group’s commitment to the corporate call by the government for this cause and urged other stakeholders to join hands in collectively supporting the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the GFA’s efforts to support the national team preparations towards the tournaments.