Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has revealed that the Black Stars will need $25 million for the upcoming 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup campaigns.

This budget was unveiled at a breakfast meeting between Corporate Ghana and the Chief Executive Officers from state institutions.

The meeting which took place at the Jubilee House on Monday was to discuss how funds could be raised for the Black Stars ahead of upcoming competitions.

The idea was to involve corporate organizations so the financial burden on the sports ministry is eased allowing them to also focus on other sports.

Ussif admitted that the Black Stars will be eyeing the ultimate prize in the upcoming tournaments but will need huge investments to achieve that.

“It is the dream of the nation to win the Africa Cup of Nations again in Cameroon next year, and to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

“These campaigns require a substantial amount of investment to be able to execute this mandate and government alone cannot shoulder this responsibility at the expense of other sporting disciplines.

“Supporting the Black Stars will enable government to use the sports budget to support other disciplines especially as we gear towards the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“Historically, the Black Stars have performed well every time corporate Ghana has backed them and it is our hope that you will do same again,” the Sports Minister added.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the meeting stated that government will provide $10 million of the required amount with a 5-member committee, headed by the Sports Minister, expected to raise the remaining $15 million.

The committee includes deputy minister of youth and sports designate, Evans Bobie Opoku, Ghana football Association head Kurt Okraku, head coach Charles Akonnor and former Ghana international Sammy Kuffuor.