Hundreds have gathered in Cape Coast to witness the marriage ceremony of Hitz FM’s Dr Pounds.

Many, including celebrities such as Prince David Osei, Kalybos, among others have taken the trip to celebrate with him as he ties the knot in a beautiful ceremony.

Radio presenters such as Jerry Justice, Merqury Quaye, Papa Bills, Tima KumKum among other notable staff, who work with Dr Pounds at Multimedia Group, made it a point to support at the event which took place around the Cape Coast Polytechnic.

Friends of Dr Pounds, who thronged the venue, did so in a long convoy of supercars.