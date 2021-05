The first photos and videos of Hitz FM‘s presenter Dr Pounds’ beautiful bride have surfaced on social media.

The visuals capture moment she gracefully came out of the house with her bride’s maids for the commencement of the beautiful ceremony.

The lovely bride was clad in a traditional ‘Kente’ dress with a little of red cloth attached to the bust area and the borders.

Meanwhile, her bridesmaids wore wine as they accompany her to the event grounds.

Check out other photos from the ceremony below: