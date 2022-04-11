British-Ghanaian artiste, Fuse ODG, has tied the knot in a plush ceremony with his longtime girlfriend, Karen Tino Jonga.

The private ceremony came off on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Accra.

The joyous moment had Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie, actor cum evangelist; Majid Michel, songstress Stefflon Don among others in attendance to share in their joy.

Fuse ODG, born Nana Richard Abiona, to climax the celebration, shared with guests the intriguing love journey with his Zimbabwean wife which was featured in one of his songs No Daylight.

“We met when she was 14 and I was 15 or 16 thereabout at a Notting Hill carnival,” he recounted.

Karen is said to be a stylist, fashion and beauty entrepreneur who co-founded Nana Dolls with Fuse ODG.

