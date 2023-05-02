Entertainment pundit and disc jockey DJ Slim has slammed singer Feli Nuna for claiming the UK-based Ghanaian singer signed her for hype.

According to him, Fuse ODG had good intentions to project her career, but she didn’t have enough patience to see it materialise.

He explained that the Azonto hitmaker had generated lots of buzz for himself, adding that, signing Feli Nuna will rather benefit the latter than himself.

For DJ Slim, Feli Nuna made a grave mistake with her pronouncement, tagging them as unfortunate.

“Feli Nuna is not a bad artiste and extremely talented, however, she has made a mistake. Fuse ODG has made name already. If he was on a lower level, and you said he signed you for hype then I get it, but she cannot say that. If we compare their streams, Fuse ODG is way gone,” he said on Showtym with Andy Dosty on Adom TV.

DJ Slim, meanwhile, asked Feli Nuna to come clean if there is any other matter that led them to go their separate ways.

“Fuse ODG has got the numbers, she doesn’t come close. Maybe there is another reason why she said that but not to say he signed her for hype,” he said.

Earlier, Feli Nuna in series of tweets explained why she didn’t renew her two-year contract with Fuse ODG’s Off Da Ground record label.

Responding to claims by Fuse ODG that she was impatient while at the label, Feli wrote that Fuse reneged on the terms they agreed on before she got into the deal.

“At this point I believe Fuse ODG signed me to his label for hype. Just for show. He wasn’t ready to do the work. I really had high hopes. Fuse disappointed me, to be honest,” she tweeted.

