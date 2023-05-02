During the funeral of the late TikTok star Ahuofe, Kumawood actress Vivian Jill had a heartwarming encounter with a young man.

As she sat at the funeral, the man approached her and asked for a photo, to which the friendly actress gladly agreed and smiled for the camera.

While Jill was paying her respects, the young man began to dance in a humorous way, causing Jill to burst out laughing.

The touching moment was caught on camera and quickly became viral on social media, with fans applauding Jill for her warmth and approachability.

Many praised the actress for her kind and humble demeanor, making the video a hit on the internet.

@poleeno_com Wow… this is beautiful @vivian_jill_lawrence shows pure love to a fan at TikToker Ahoufe’s funeral happening now in kumasi ♬ original sound – poleeno

ALSO READ: