Entertainment pundit and disc jockey, DJ Slim, says it’s senseless for an active musician to sign and manage another musician on his record label in Ghana.

Citing Fuse ODG and Feli Nuna’s case as an instance, DJ Slim said Fuse ODG shouldn’t have gone ahead to ink the deal.

He explained that since Adam, no Ghanaian musician has successfully signed and managed another musician without the deal landing on rocks.

According to him, musical contracts in Ghana lack depth, adding that, there is no financial capital to seal the deal through because “the musician signing the other needs money to push projects themselves.”

DJ Slim, meanwhile, said elsewhere, such as in Nigeria and in the USA, such deals have propelled lots of artistes into the limelight.

“It’s not about them being successful, the relationship isn’t there… Olamide and Jay-Z have been succesfful with it. In Ghana, there is always competition for resources… how much money do you have for your main projects before that of your signee?” He queried.

Throwing light on how deals are inked in some countries, DJ Slim elaborated on the need for a structured musical system if Ghanaian artistes want to sign colleague musicians.

“Olamide and Jay Z dems, they have departments. If they signed another person, they have their management and a different budget. Here in Ghana, there are no funds, so those who signed artistes, I don’t know what they will do possibly for them.”

DJ Slim, climaxing his statement on Showtym with Andy Dosty on Adom TV, said, “What they can do in Ghana is to support projects and take splits, but the day-to-day running can’t happen. Here musicians don’t even know anything about the music business than to even sign other artistes?”

