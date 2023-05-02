The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, says his team is far advanced in the probe of illegal mining activities in the country.

His office insists that issues highlighted in a recently leaked report conducted by the former Environment Minister Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Manso are already under its radar.

This follows calls from the General Public for the office to take a keen interest in the report which exposes many infractions in the fight against the canker. It also names top government officials supposedly involved in the activity.

This included an allegation that a garden in President Akufo-Addo’s Kyebi home was also affected by illegal mining which took the Minister’s intervention to halt.

Most of the government officials named in the report have denied any wrongdoing.

In a May 2 communique, Mr Agyebeng welcomed the calls for an investigation and also assured that his “investigation is ongoing and far-reaching and it also covers the matters raised in the report published by the head of the dissolved IMCIM.”

He also added that action will be taken against persons found culpable in the activity.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, says the slow pace of criminal trials and grant of bail to illegal miners who return to sites is hampering the fight against ‘galamsey’.

He, however, says more than 700 persons are standing trial for various offences.