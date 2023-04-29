Kumawood actor and singer Lilwin has announced the demise of one of his crew members identified as Swag Face.

Swag Face was a young supporting actor and production assistant of Lilwin’s WeezyEmpire TV.

He passed away in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.

Swag Face’s demise was announced by Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, the PRO of WeezyEmpire on behalf of it’s chairman, Lilwin.

In the post, the late team player was descried as a valued member who executed his job diligently.

Lilwin prayed for the Almighty to grant him peaceful rest.

He also extended his condolences to the grieving family and loved ones.

