SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 32 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 28 April to Monday 1 May 2023.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture sees Barcelona welcome Real Betis to the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana have enjoyed an outstanding season on the league front, while the Verdiblancos are fighting to secure European football for next term and need a positive result in Catalunya.

“I think it’s difficult to be like [Manchester United legendary manager Sir Alex] Ferguson, I hope to be, here at Barcelona,” manager Xavi said of the legacy he would like to leave. “I am grateful to the president, he tells me that he is happy with the work that all the staff are doing.

“The president is faithful and loyal and we are grateful for that. I hope he stays here for years, but we depend on the results. It’s not the time to talk [about a renewal], I have one more year to go [on my contract].”

Outgoing La Liga champions Real Madrid will be at home to Almeria, while Atletico Madrid will face Real Valladolid at Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla. The two capital city heavyweights are fighting to finish in second spot behind Barca, and the Rojiblancos have credited their improved form in the second half of the season to simple hard work.

“What has changed [since the World Cup]? The first thing was realising the things we weren’t doing well, wanting to turn around the unpleasant situation we were going through, and knowing what it means to wear the Atleti shirt, what it costs,” said Mario Hermoso.

The round also features key relegation clashes, with in-danger Valencia and Espanyol facing Cadiz away and Getafe at home respectively, while European-chasing clubs Real Sociedad and Villarreal will be away to Osasuna and at home to Celta Vigo respectively.

“We have built some good momentum, now we need to maintain it to the end of the season,” said Yellow Submarine manager Quique Setien. “A place in Europe looked very far away a couple of months ago, but it is within our reach now.”

La Liga broadcast details, 28 April – 1 May 2023

All times CAT

Friday 28 April

21:00: Osasuna v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 29 April

16:15: Elche v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport OTT7 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Real Madrid v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Barcelona v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 30 April

14:00: Cadiz v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Villarreal v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Espanyol v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga