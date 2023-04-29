The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Assembly, Michael Amoah Awuku, has provided insight into why the task force responsible for combating illegal mining, commonly known as ‘galamsey’, has not been successful in their mission.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Friday, he explained that the task force members do not reside in the mining communities, and thus, miners disperse before they arrive.

He also noted that illegal miners have insiders who tip them off about security agency invasions.

Mr Awuku revealed that he has spent over GHc500,000 to fight against galamsey, and that only Ghanaians have been apprehended for engaging in the menace.

He further stated that foreigners, chiefs, and his party executives are not involved in illegal mining.

The MCE emphasised that illegal mining can only be stopped when the affected communities unite and say enough is enough.

“The task force does not live in the community they come from somewhere. They worked based on information before they react by the time they get to the place, the people have dispersed.

“The miners are like armed robbers, they are always ahead of you. They are very resourceful.

“I will not sit here and deny that galamsey goes on in my assembly because the gold enclave there is tiny. Our major problem has to do with the galamsey on our water bodies.

“I think the management of galamsey on lands can be handled and controlled to a large extent. It’s very difficult I’m not saying the fight against it has been easy. Some people say government has the security agencies at its disposal, it’s not as easy as it is because we’re dealing with a human institution.

“You need resources, you need the entire community to be involved, for them to say no otherwise it is not an easy task,” he said.

Mr Awuku acknowledged that galamsey is a major problem in the region, particularly concerning water bodies, and suggested that it can be controlled to some extent if the entire community is involved and says no to illegal mining.

ALSO READ: