Ghanaian comic actor, Ras Nene and his team, have recently created a buzz on social media with a behind-the-scenes video of their latest project.

The video features Ras Nene and his crew donning costumes similar to those in the iconic 2001 movie, Shaolin Soccer.

In the video, Ras Nene and his team exhibited their humorous skills by portraying their version of the popular movie.

They display impressive football skills, comical gestures, and kung fu moves on a beautiful astro turf stadium. Fans have been left in stitches and are eagerly awaiting the full-length movie.

Fans of Shaolin Soccer expressed their excitement to see the beloved characters brought to life by Ras Nene and his team, who have paid attention to detail in creating their costumes.

The behind-the-scenes video has become a viral sensation, with many commending Ras Nene for his comedic talent and originality.

