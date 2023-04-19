Entertainment critic and presenter, Daniel Gyan popularly known as DJ Slim has slammed Ghanaians who are lambasting musician, Stonebwoy for throwing away a fan’s phone in public.

The dancehall musician was spending time with his family at the beach when some fans mobbed him.

He cautioned them not to video him but a fan ignored it. Stonebwoy then took the phone and threw it away.

Some social media users have lambasted the father of two for “going overboard”.

But reacting to it, DJ Slim in an interview with Andy Dosty on Adom TV said, what Stonebwoy did was apt.

He explained that, Stonebwoy has visible enemies hence it was appropriate for him to take precautions for his security.

“He has seen it before when someone attempted to stab his wife. He has protected himself and I support him a 10 percent” DJ Slim stated.

He urged Stonebwoy to be mindful of his security since it’s not safe for him to be alone with his family in public.

MORE: