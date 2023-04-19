Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence has denied allegations that most actresses have turned to prostitution due to the seeming collapse of the Ghana movie industry.

According to her, she works hard to cater for herself and family.

Ms. Lawrence was reacting to claims by actor and producer, Kwame Borga that over 70 percent of Kumawood actresses have resorted to “hookups.”

In a video that has gone viral on social media, he claimed majority of the actresses are now into prostitution to make ends meet.

But Vivian described the allegation as baseless noting that, she runs a number of businesses including selling charcoal aside acting.

“Some of us have been tagged in a certain light so if you raise some accusations against us, it serves as a confirmation. You know that I work like a beast. Not too long ago, I started loading charcoal to Tema.

“Asides from acting, some of us have things to do. Even this morning, I have gone to do some work rounds before coming here.

“I don’t do hookups. I haven’t even heard of it until recently. In our time, you can’t even date someone you don’t know, how much more being invited by a stranger?” she opined.

Other actresses have threatened to sue Borga over his claims.