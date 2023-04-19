Entertainment critic, Sally Frimpong has joined critics bashing musician, Stonebwoy for throwing away a fan’s mobile phone in public.

In her view, though the fan evaded his private space, the dancehall artiste could have handled the situation in a matured way.

Sally made the comment on Showtym with Andy Dosty on Adom TV over the weekend.

“Sometimes I don’t know if instinctively when things happen he [Stonebwoy] does not pay mind to himself. He should have spoken to them nicely. I think what the guys were doing, inasmuch I can’t say is harmless, he could have done better” she stated.

