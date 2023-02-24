Musician Fuse ODG is unhappy with comedian Michael Blackson’s comments about Ghana’s music industry.

The comedian in an interview said that the country only has four international artistes despite the huge pool of musicians.

Taking to Twitter, Fuse ODG stated that such comments only embarrass the country and music industry when the comedian should be educating people instead.

He noted that personally, he had introduced Michael Blackson to many talented artistes in Ghana, hence his statements were uncalled for.

“Mike…I don’t know how you go on @Drinkchamps and say there are only 4 artistes in Ghana. Not cool bro. I’ve personally introduced u to a lot of GH artists in GH! smh. Stop embarrassing us on these platforms…you’re supposed to educate them,” Fuse ODG wrote.

This comes after Michael Blackson named Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif as the only superstars from Ghana.

Mike…I don't know how you go on @Drinkchamps and say there are only 4 artists in Ghana. Not cool bro. I've personally introduced u to a lot of GH artists in GH! smh. Stop embarrassing us on these platforms…you're supposed to educate them. https://t.co/bUPVVs2ZZ1 — Fuse ODG (@FuseODG) February 23, 2023

He made this comment in an interview on the Drink Champs podcast hosted by N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN.

According to him, these four superstars mentioned are the only ones that Ghana has when it comes to international representation as compared to Nigerians who have a host of artistes who are major and well-known across the world.

However, many Ghanaians took exception to his statements with some mentioning some other acts that have had international recognition over the years.

He acknowledged some of these artistes including Fuse ODG. The comedian also noted that he did not know Camidoh was Ghanaian when one Twitter user drew his attention to the young artiste.

Thanks. I’ve heard of @camidoh and @IamKingPromise, @Camidoh is on my playlist and I listened to him today. Had no idea he was from Ghana, my bad homie. You a dope ass artist https://t.co/v1xCfZTOwc — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) February 23, 2023

Micheal Blackson admitted that he needed to learn a lot more about Ghanaian artistes because he did not remember many names.

I need to get to know more of my Ghana 🇬🇭 artists because the only names I can remember are @shattawalegh @stonebwoy @sarkodie @blacksherif_ @DBLACKGH and now my artist @gambo_ii — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) February 23, 2023

