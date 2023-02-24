Radio and TV personality Nana Aba Anamoah says she gets turned off by men who expect her to exhibit the skills of adult actors when being intimate.

According to her, a man who watches pornography should keep his fantasies to himself and not project such expectations on her.

The General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr FM who was contributing to the topic ‘Red flags in relationships’ on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday said it turns her off in a relationship.

Red flags in relationships are the warning signs that indicate unhealthy or manipulative behaviour.

They are not always recognisable at first, however, they tend to grow bigger and become more problematic over time.

“A man who expects you to do things he sees on adult websites is a very serious red flag. You can never satisfy such a person,” she said.

Ms Anamoah also highlighted that a man who eats too much cannot be her partner.

“There are people who will just sit down and consume a big loaf of bread because it’s in front of them… It’s a serious thing.

“You must eat in moderate portions don’t sit down and consume three balls of kenkey it’s a red flag for me because this person you’ll cook every time,” she said.

The State of Affairs host further noted she cannot tolerate behaviours such as disrespect from her partner.