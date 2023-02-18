Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Emmanuel Iwueke, popularly known as Craze Clown, has revealed that late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, has been supporting him for years.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the comedian stated that he had reached out to Christian Atsu in 2015 for help following the death of his father.

Craze Clown revealed that the former Chelsea, Newcastle and Porto winger offered to pay his fees until he graduated from school.

The comedian shared a screenshot of his conversation with the footballer who promised to make sure he (Craze Clown) completed school.

He added that not only was a footballer his financier in school he was also a great friend whom he will miss.

“Christian has been supporting me from way back in 2015. “When I lost my dad, he reached out and offered to pay my fees till I graduated and he did.

“You’ve been a great friend of mine, Chris, and I will surely miss you. I really can’t hold back the tears. Rest well brother.”

Craze Clown’s confessions come after Christian Atsu, 31, was confirmed dead by his club, Hatayspor.

Atsu was a victim of the devastating Turkish earthquake that happened on February 6.

The Turkish club confirmed the news mid-morning on Saturday, following earlier submissions to that effect by the player’s two agents.