A former Women’s Organizer of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON-KNUST) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Afia Animwaa Agyeman, is vying for the 2nd Vice chairperson position for the upcoming NPP-UK branch executives’ election.

The NPP-UK branch election is slated for May 20-22, 2022.



If she gets the nod, Afia Animwaa will be the first young woman to occupy the 2nd Vice Chairperson’s position in the history of NPP-UK branch.

Afia believes that female representation on the executive board is not something the party can boast about as a premier branch in the diaspora, hence her resolve to contest in this election to champion the interest of women in the party.

The move, according to her, is also to encourage other women who feel they can’t serve with their skills.

She has been part of grassroots since school days, participated in the adoption of polling stations, campaign team member, volunteer in charity works by the party.

Afia Animwaa assured that if given the nod, she is poised to work towards the acquisition of an ultramodern office space that will serve members in the NPP UK branch and beyond.

She also believes effective communication and mobilisation through the use of social media platforms and the adoption of digitalisation will boost activities and as well help in record keeping and serve as a repository of information for the next generation.

She is confident that her election will inspire other women to take up the mantle of leadership to bring their best in support of the New Patriotic Party.

She is hereby counting on all voters to let the feminine voice be heard at the table of men during the elections.

About Afia Animwaa Agyeman

Rosemary Afia Animwaa Agyeman, popularly known in party circles as Afia NPP, is diligent with an affable personality who has served the NPP since her school days; she was the women’s organiser (Tescon KNUST), Treasurer (NUGS, KNUST), Deputy Electoral commissioner (National NUGS Congress 2010 Wa), Research/Special Assistant in Parliament, Polling Agent etc… She has contributed to courses that promote party’s development in many capacities.