Ghana has too much talent to be getting distracted - Fuse ODG

British-Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG has said Ghana has so much talent in the music industry to look for validation outside the country’s borders.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, he advised the music industry to mind their business and continue investing in their craft.

“I always say that we shouldn’t be looking outside for validation, Ghana has too much talent to be getting distracted.”

“There are certain conversations that I feel it’s not necessary, we need to just continue working, just keep our heads down and just keep pushing and keep working, that’s what we need to do as an industry,” he said.

The UK-based singer also urged the industry to be united and build trust amongst themselves which could a long way in enhancing their networking skills.

“I’ve also said we need to spend more time together because that’s how we’re able to build trust amongst each other, so then we’re able to share networks”.

“And I’m trying my best for us to also spend time when I’m around as well,” he stated.

Fuse doubles up with talented Ghanaian musician, Leftizzle to drop an amazing song titled “Kiki”. The song is available on all digital platforms.

