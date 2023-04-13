DJ Switch, known in private life as Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh has once again wowed her followers with her impressive dance skills.

In a new video posted on her Instagram page, the young disc jockey showcased her electric moves.

Dressed in a deep blue sweater and joggers, the young lady had fun in a lush green garden.

Despite her young age, DJ Switch exuded confidence as she grooved to an afrobeat rhythm.

Her afro hair and dark shades added a touch of elegance to her impressive moves.

DJ Switch’s impeccable footwork and fluid movements left her fans in awe. They took to the comments section to express their admiration and appreciation for her talent.

Watch video below