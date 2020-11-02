As the saying goes, If you make great friends, you will never be alone.

Hitz FM’s presenter, Dr Pounds got a big surprise on his birthday after his friends bought him a brand-new Honda Accord car to celebrate him.

The media personality swallowed his words when the MC, actor Prince David Osei, revealed the car to him at a mini-party that was organised to mark the milestone.

One of the friends, who had the opportunity to explain why he was being gifted the vehicle, said Dr Pounds has been like a family to them.

Pounds has been a brother and we think he deserves the best so we thought to come together and surprise him, they noted.

Watch the video below: