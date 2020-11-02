The government has been urged to engage experts in procurement management to aid in identifying the vulnerabilities in the system to guide in probing of national issues.

This advice comes at the back of the sacking of the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei, after he was implicated in Manasseh Azure’s ‘Contract for Sale’ documentary last year.

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) found Mr Adjei guilty of conflict of interest after a probe into the performance of his duties at the PPA.

The revelation was contained in a decision of CHRAJ which urged the President to sack Mr Adjei from office and further disqualify him from holding Public Office for the next five years.

Speaking on the matter on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, a procurement analyst, Emmanuel Tetteh, said it was important for the government to involve procurement experts to ensure due diligence in the various state institutions.

“Government must engage us [The experts with procurement background]. Government should engage us for a period of time so that we can check procurement breaches in these state institutions,” he said.

Mr Tetteh also advocated for a robust national anti-corruption strategy through the establishment of complaints units and training of judges and procurement investigators in white colour crimes.

