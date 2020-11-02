Villagers in Umuoji, Amucha, in Imo state, were left in shock when the corpse of a dead man was exhumed and they discovered he was still “breathing” and his body was yet to decay.

In a video shared online, a crowd is seen gathered around a casket with the body of a dead man inside it.

“He’s breathing, he’s breathing,” those in the crowd said in shock.

The man reportedly died on November 20, 2019, and was buried on October 8, someone in the video is heard saying.

Another voice is heard saying the man has been dead for one whole year and has been buried for over three weeks yet he’s still breathing. Another voice in the video interjected, saying the man has been buried for almost a year.

“Since I was born, I’ve never heard a thing like this but now I’ve seen it with my two eyes. Abomination,” the man filming is heard saying.

ALSO READ:

The man filming explained that the man’s corpse was exhumed because the land he was buried on belonged to someone.

He continued: “He was buried on a land that is not his, so his spirit cannot rest because the land he was buried on is not his.”

The video showed the casket was already eaten by insects. However, the man’s body was still intact and had shown no sign of decay.

The daughter of the deceased man was later invited and the casket was opened for her to identify her father.

Watch the video below: