Ghanaian duo, Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin both starred in Vitoria de Guimaraes’ win against Gil Vincente on Sunday.

Mensah, who contracted Covid-19 after featuring for Ghana in the two friendlies staged in Turkey, recovered and started the game while Mumin, who also recovered from Covid-19, also started the game.

On the 23rd minute, Bruno Duarte broke the deadlock for Vitoria de Guimaraes but Samuel Lino levelled his side up with an equaliser on the 66th minute.

However, with a minute to end the game at the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos, Diogo Filipe Costa Rocha scored a stunner to seal all three points for Vitoria de Guimaraes in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The hard-fought win has sent Vitoria de Guimaraes to the 5th on the league log with 10 points.

Mensah and Mumin both impressed in the game. Mensah enjoyed the full throttle of the game while Mumin was substituted in the 79th minute.

The duo will be hoping to continue their fine form when Vitoria de Guimaraes host Sporting Lisbon on Saturday at the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques stadium.

Meanwhile, Gideon Mensah has been named in C.K. Akonnor’s 23-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afon] qualifiers against Sudan this month.