Hearts of Oak Technical Director, Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, has left the club, sources close to the Ghanaian giants have told Joy Sports.

Mr Pinto, 46, left eight days after his appointment was announced.

He has gone back to his native country, Portugal. Sources say, he left on Saturday, October 31.

Joy Sports sources added that, although the announcement was made about a week ago, the Portuguese coach was yet to sign a contract with the club.

It was unclear why he left unceremoniously.

Local media reports suggested that Mr Pinto had a disagreement with the Board of Directors over who serves as his assistant.

He was not interested in working with coach Edward Nii Odoom and wanted him replaced.

Mr Pinto is said to have recommended club legends Amankwah Mireku and Lawrence Adjah-Tetteh but the Board kicked against them.

Sources added that the two do not have the qualifications required to be assistants, though Mr Adjah-Tetteh was pointed as one with a licence C.

For Mr Mireku, the former skipper turned preacher, was noted to have no idea about coaching because he had not ventured into management.

Mr Pinto is not a stranger to African football, having previously handled Angolan clubs Clube Recreativo da Caala and Recreativo de Libolo. He also coached Ethiopian giants, Saint George SA.