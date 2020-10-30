Fans of Shatta Wale went crazy on Friday morning when the dancehall artiste took a stroll through the busy streets of Tip-Toe Lane in Accra.

This was after an interview in the Hitz FM studios in which a die-hard fan dropped his passengers to meet him.

Shatta wale @ tip toe Lane after his interview @ Hit Fm this Morning # pic.twitter.com/8tZfMBY906 — Da Special One (@DaSpecialOne19) October 30, 2020

The driver who identified himself as Liman Akwara shocked onlookers when he cut short his trip to meet Shatta Wale at Hitz FM.

He was transporting a minibus full of passengers to Accra from Accra New Town when he made an abrupt stop in front of the Joy FM building because he saw the musician entering the premises.

Listen to the background, The Street is Yours !! Eno bi twitter tends oo 😂🔥🔥 Shatta Wale street King 👑 pic.twitter.com/sREreDdleV — Thinky (@ThinkyGh) October 30, 2020

In a bid to finally meet his icon, Limann left his car in the middle of the road and later directed his passengers to get down as he ordered his conductor to return their fares to them.

A number of obviously angry passengers insulted him but he turned a deaf ear to their harsh words.

Mr Akwara who has tattooed the dancehall singer on his back told Myjoyonline.com that he has been waiting for this moment all his life.

Shatta Wale kept his word after he told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz that he was going to walk the streets of Circle after the show.

Although the visit was unannounced, Shatta Wale was welcome by a massive crowd.